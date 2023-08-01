Products
Apps On Grid

A tiny directory of cool indie apps

Free
AOG is a tiny directory of cool apps, made by indie makers, solopreneurs or small teams. Add your apps on the grid for free. There's no algo, apps are ordered in chronological order, with the most recently added ones appearing at the top.
Launched in
Spreadsheets
Maker Tools
Side Project
 by
Apps On Grid
About this launch
Apps On Grid by
was hunted by
Borislav
in Spreadsheets, Maker Tools, Side Project. Made by
Borislav
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Apps On Grid's first launch.
