Approved, or Not Approved?
Approved, or Not Approved?
Which ads are appropriate, and which aren’t? You decide
approved, not approved
was made to help you understand how selectively enforcing advertising guidelines limit your access to solutions, education, and engagement from brands that are trying to make the world a better place for you.
Featured
34 minutes ago
Sex tech companies and advocates protest unfair ad standards outside Facebook's NY HQ
A group of sex tech startup founders, employees and supporters gathered outside of Facebook's NY office in Manhattan to protest its advertising policies with respect to what it classifies as sexual content. The protest, and a companion website detailing their position we reported on Tuesday, ...
#DerailSexism * Our fight for fairness in advertising
In July 2018, we reached out to the MTA to run an ad campaign on the subway. In September, we got our first approval - they were interested! We were going to show the world how to embrace their own pleasure and add value to their sex lives.
