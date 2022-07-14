Products
Approvals 2.0
Ranked #20 for today
Approvals 2.0
Approvals in Slack without the hassle
Shrink your approvals process down to a matter of minutes by adding Approvals to Slack.
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Business
Approvals
Vanta
Automate your SOC 2, HIPAA, & ISO 27001 compliance
About this launch
Approvals
Approval and access tracking bot for your team in slack.
Approvals 2.0 by
Approvals
Olivia Mann
Slack
,
Productivity
,
Business
Olivia Mann
Richard Wyke
Featured on July 14th, 2022.
Approvals
is not rated yet. This is Approvals's first launch.
