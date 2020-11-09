discussion
Dima Roznouski
Hi all, We have built AppReport to help game developers view their in-app purchase and advertising earnings from multiple sources in a simple way, through an app. Sources are connected through the app, mostly via API keys and oAuth. Please see more features on our App Store page https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/ap... If you are a game developer (or app developer), give us a try? We will appreciate any feedback! Thank you
Been using this across my studios portfolio for a while now and I love getting an instant look at daily revenue. Also helps keep an eye on which partners are driving the most results. ;) Nice job @dimaroznouski!