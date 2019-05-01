A directory of apprenticeships in the tech industry.
Frances Coronel
Hey folks! I'm Frances, one of the two creators of Apprenticeships.me. 👋🏽 So a few years ago, I was starting to notice this trend of apprenticeships being offered in the Bay Area and beyond. Apprenticeships are usually six-month, paid opportunities to work on real projects, learn alongside a mentor, and develop skills to convert into full-time. 🧠 These apprenticeship programs are not internships but they also aren't full-time roles. Instead, they cater to a newer audience we've begun seeing a lot of in the tech industry which is the bootcamp grad or those with non-traditional backgrounds breaking into tech. 💛 These apprenticeship programs offer folks who have the hunger and drive without the pedigree the opportunity to not just break into the tech industry but flourish. 🎓 Nowadays, many notable tech companies are either piloting or have already created these apprenticeship programs to diversify their pipeline and broaden recruitment efforts to those with non-traditional backgrounds. 💼 Ergo, in March of 2017, I decided to start this very simple Markdown list of apprenticeships I knew existed and I published it on GitHub. Since then, it's been an organic effort with folks adding more opportunities to the list until Benjamin and I connected last year through GitHub and decided to work in our very brief free time to make it a full-on website. 📝 And that is why I'm so excited to share with you the first iteration of Apprenticeships.me - a website directory dedicated to sharing these apprenticeship opportunities in the tech industry. 🌱 It's completely open source with the code hosted on GitHub so there are fewer barriers to access when it comes to adding new apprenticeships. 🌐 Feel free to provide feedback or open an issue yourself through GitHub. 😸
