AppOnboard Studio removes the friction in app development taking you from initial idea to interactive app experiences without writing a single line of code! Request to join the Early Access Program by visiting www.apponboard.com.
Lucy Guo Hunter @lucy_guo · Prev Snapchat, Co-Founder of Scale
Hi everyone! I met Jonathan back in 2014 and his company App Onboard was my first investment ever. They've been growing rapidly, partnering recently with Google to offer playable demos directly into the Google Play Store with a "try now" button. Now anyone can make playable demos with no code, just art.
Jonathan Zweig Maker @bruinengineer · Founding CEO AppOnboard & AdColony
@lucy_guo Thanks so much for hunting AppOnboard Studio Lucy! Appreciate all the support!
Jonathan Zweig Maker @bruinengineer · Founding CEO AppOnboard & AdColony
Hope everyone has a chance to be part of the #nocode movement through AppOnboard Studio!
Jose Salcedo @jose_salcedo · CEO/Founder, @Traiilo
The link is down.
Lucy Guo Hunter @lucy_guo · Prev Snapchat, Co-Founder of Scale
@jose_salcedo Fixed that!
Matt Chin @matt_chin
An app demo? 🕹 An interactive trailer? 🎬 A beatbox machine? 🎛 Endless ideas and use cases for creators, love it!
