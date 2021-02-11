  1. Home
Applysis

Analyse mobile app reviews efficiently, in minutes

Applysis is a data analytics tool, helping businesses owning mobile applications to analyse customer reviews efficiently, in a matter of minutes. With the help of AI we detect concrete problems and most requested features.
discussion
16 Reviews5.0/5
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
Hi PH, Shalva from Applysis team here. Applysis helps businesses owning mobile applications to analyse customer reviews efficiently, in a matter of minutes. We have analysed 5.5 million reviews already which makes us really proud! With the help of AI we: * detect concrete bugs and most requested features. * measure how positively your users are feeling. * auto translate non-english reviews to finally forget google translate. * reply to reviews. * show ratings distribution for different countries and app versions. * collect all user reviews in one, single and dedicated platform. You can monitor & empower your app performance, monitor new releases and check how your users reacted on that. Applysis promises that each of your customers voice reaches you and you always understand them. 🙏 We would love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer your questions!
Marie JaksmanUnlocking the future of tech
As a marketer I constantly need to be in sync with our end users. What they think and use our product. How is the latest feature received and what are the pain points to tackle next. Really convenient to collect the feedback in seconds! My favourite part is the auto translation the non English reviews! Definitely a game changer for us! Good luck!
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@marie_jaksman thank you for sharing your angle how Applysis can help you. We are more than happy to assist you on your daily pain points! 👍
Nino ObgaidzeHead of Operations
The idea seems quite useful for analyzing customer reviews. Also, it is interesting how AI can detect problems in different languages other than English.
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@nino_obgaidze thank you for your comment! We are using AWS neural translate services which gives us the opportunity to detect issues with almost same precision as english reviews 👍
Daniel RaczCo-Founder of Skeebdo. 🧑‍🤝‍🧑-oriented!
Hi @shalva_avanashvili! Nice idea. Who are your target customers, in terms of who would you recommend it for? Well-established e.g. game apps or apps that were just recently launched? And why?
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@dr_dani thank you for your comment! We target medium sized companies and ideal user is Product Owner from the mobile team. But Applysis can be used for analysing competitors, so early stage startups can use it as well.
Kristian SägiCo-Founder of Nevercode
Great product and idea, I know how much team of Applysis has worked and how they will treat each customers' voice/review. Good luck guys! 👌
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
thank you @kristiansagi, your effort in building Applysis is great and much appreciated 👍
Giorgi
Software engineer from middle earth
Seems very useful all in one tool for any company that don't want to spend much time and human resource to analyze all the reviews they receive. The fact that it can also detect potential bugs is amazing. Good Luck ;)
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@purplehaze thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Vakhtang Papiashvili
Really helpful product ! 👏👏👏
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@vakhtang_papiashvili thank you Vakhtang!
Harry Kodua
It seems like a very useful product. Keep it up.
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@n1md7 Thank you Harry!
Nika KirkitadzeiOS Engineer
Seems useful and very user friendly product, good luck fellas 👍
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
@nikakirkitadze thank you Nika, much appreciated 🙏🏻
Sten-Oliver Salumaa
Easy to setup and intuitive UI. I like how you can view sentiment and reviews categorized by main features.
Shalva Avanashvili
Maker
CEO of Applysis
Hey @sten_oliver_salumaa, thank you for sharing your thoughts about Applysis 👍
