discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Shalva Avanashvili
MakerCEO of Applysis
Hi PH, Shalva from Applysis team here. Applysis helps businesses owning mobile applications to analyse customer reviews efficiently, in a matter of minutes. We have analysed 5.5 million reviews already which makes us really proud! With the help of AI we: * detect concrete bugs and most requested features. * measure how positively your users are feeling. * auto translate non-english reviews to finally forget google translate. * reply to reviews. * show ratings distribution for different countries and app versions. * collect all user reviews in one, single and dedicated platform. You can monitor & empower your app performance, monitor new releases and check how your users reacted on that. Applysis promises that each of your customers voice reaches you and you always understand them. 🙏 We would love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer your questions!
Share
As a marketer I constantly need to be in sync with our end users. What they think and use our product. How is the latest feature received and what are the pain points to tackle next. Really convenient to collect the feedback in seconds! My favourite part is the auto translation the non English reviews! Definitely a game changer for us! Good luck!
@marie_jaksman thank you for sharing your angle how Applysis can help you. We are more than happy to assist you on your daily pain points! 👍
The idea seems quite useful for analyzing customer reviews. Also, it is interesting how AI can detect problems in different languages other than English.
@nino_obgaidze thank you for your comment! We are using AWS neural translate services which gives us the opportunity to detect issues with almost same precision as english reviews 👍
Hi @shalva_avanashvili! Nice idea. Who are your target customers, in terms of who would you recommend it for? Well-established e.g. game apps or apps that were just recently launched? And why?
Great product and idea, I know how much team of Applysis has worked and how they will treat each customers' voice/review. Good luck guys! 👌
thank you @kristiansagi, your effort in building Applysis is great and much appreciated 👍
Seems very useful all in one tool for any company that don't want to spend much time and human resource to analyze all the reviews they receive. The fact that it can also detect potential bugs is amazing. Good Luck ;)
@purplehaze thank you for sharing your thoughts!
Really helpful product ! 👏👏👏
@vakhtang_papiashvili thank you Vakhtang!
It seems like a very useful product. Keep it up.
Seems useful and very user friendly product, good luck fellas 👍
@nikakirkitadze thank you Nika, much appreciated 🙏🏻
Easy to setup and intuitive UI. I like how you can view sentiment and reviews categorized by main features.
Hey @sten_oliver_salumaa, thank you for sharing your thoughts about Applysis 👍