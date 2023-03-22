Products
Home
→
Product
→
Applyish
Applyish
Apply your fave job with AI
Applyish enables applicants to quickly fill in their CV and Resumes when applying for jobs. There is no need for rewriting CVs or Resumes for each application, Applysih does it for you.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
Applyish
About this launch
Applyish
Apply your fave job with AI
Applyish by
Applyish
was hunted by
Chidume Nnamdi
in
Browser Extensions
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Chidume Nnamdi
and
Somto Achu
. Featured on March 23rd, 2023.
Applyish
is not rated yet. This is Applyish's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#234
Report