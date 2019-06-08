Reviews
Chris Davis
If you've ever cast an application into the abyss that is your typical job board (read: Monster, Indeed, Dice, et. al), then you already know the frustration of personalizing a cover letter and prepping a resume specifically for a role you think is a great fit only to never hear back from the employer. Further, a lot of the listings on those sites appear to be posted by recruiting agencies whose only purpose seems to be harvesting resumes so they can later send you openings that have nothing to do with your background. That's why I built Applydog. In my own experience, when you apply for jobs directly listed on a company's career site, you're 3x as likely to hear back from them -- and up to twice as likely to get an interview.
