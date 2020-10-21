discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Spencer Lazar
MakerSelf
While Apply 2020 has been a total team effort, I am one of the founders of the business. Stickers, for me, were a pathway to participate in our visual culture - a way for me to jump onto the playing field without prior formal training. Part of what excited us about aligning ourselves early on with the tireless efforts of The Voter Participation Center (VPC) is their shared belief in welcoming the unheard to the conversation about where our country goes this trying moment. The very premise of democracy is representation, and we have work to do to make our government work for all of us. There’s no more important force in driving this change than getting out the vote!
Share
Nitesh Banta
Big fan of what the Apply team is building! I got my stickers last week 😍 😍 😍
Share