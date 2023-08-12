Products
Home
→
Product
→
Applite
Applite
User-friendly GUI macOS application for Homebrew Casks
Applite is a free and open-source macOS application that streamlines the installation and management of third-party apps using Homebrew. The main goal of the application is to bring the convenience of Homebrew casks to the non-technical user.
Launched in
Mac
Productivity
Open Source
Applite
About this launch
Applite
User-friendly GUI macOS application for Homebrew Casks
Applite by
Applite
was hunted by
Milán Várady
in
Mac
,
Productivity
,
Open Source
. Made by
Milán Várady
. Featured on August 13th, 2023.
Applite
Applite is not rated yet. This is Applite's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
