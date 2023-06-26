Products
Applicate

Organize your inspiration

We all rely on photos and screenshots as a journal of ideas, capturing what's inspirational daily. However, our images usually get lost in our smartphones. Applicate tackles the problems of organizing, finding, and sharing this material, keeping it organized.
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Photography
 by
Applicate
"Whether you’re in fashion, interior design, wedding planning, or simply collecting meaningful images that inspire you, I hope this app helps optimize your creativity within the things you love. I'd be really grateful to hear all of your feedback!"

The makers of Applicate
About this launch
Applicate by
Applicate
was hunted by
Chiara Pastorelli
in Design Tools, Productivity, Photography. Made by
Chiara Pastorelli
,
Luisa Jara
,
Laura de la Calle
,
Martin Bueno
and
Marta Caballero
. Featured on June 27th, 2023.
Applicate
is not rated yet. This is Applicate's first launch.
