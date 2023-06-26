We all rely on photos and screenshots as a journal of ideas, capturing what's inspirational daily. However, our images usually get lost in our smartphones. Applicate tackles the problems of organizing, finding, and sharing this material, keeping it organized.
"Whether you’re in fashion, interior design, wedding planning, or simply collecting meaningful images that inspire you, I hope this app helps optimize your creativity within the things you love. I'd be really grateful to hear all of your feedback!"