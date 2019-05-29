Applicants Video Screening
Avoid interviewing wrong people - video screen first
#5 Product of the DayToday
Meet real people behind resumes. Try for free - Set up Video Screening of selected candidates or add it to your job ad and get every applicant to go through the screening.
Ivan PodgurskiyMaker@ivan_podgurskiy
Hey there Product Hunters! Really excited to introduce our new Video Screening product by HireFunnel. 6 seconds is the average time that people spend on reviewing applicants' resumes and these 6 seconds can easily cost you many more hours of your time if you choose to interview a wrong person. With just few minutes of candidate's video response you can gain much greater understanding of the applicant and massively reduce the risk of inviting someone who doesn't share your company values. 🔥 For faster and cheaper hiring you get to combine Video Screening with our easy-to-use Applicant Tracking System. We are a young company with the goal of making effective and affordable hiring products that fit the real world problems, so any of your feedback is much appreciated! Best Wishes, Ivan
Rohan Mahtani@rmahtani93 · Made Resume Worded & Instamake
I'm just so excited by all these new products HireFunnel is launching. I've been using them for a few months now and it's drastically improved my efficiency when hiring. This new product seems like a really useful addition and helps me further filter candidates. So so cool and well done!
