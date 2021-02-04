  1. Home
Apple Silicon M1 as a Service

Spin up a Mac Mini M1 in the cloud.

Introducing Apple silicon M1 as-a-Service with a fully native Apple experience running on the lightning fast Mac mini M1 at €0.10 per hour.
All systems come pre-installed with the latest version of macOS Big Sur 11.2, Xcode 12.4, a ⚡️ fast CI-CD for iOS/macOS
Liam Boogar
Hunter
Brand Marketing @ 360Learning
Howdy hunters! If you're like me, you've been following Apple's latest hardware announcements closely, including the latest Mac Mini M1, a beast of a machine. The person I've always looked to for Apple insights is Yann, and his company Scaleway just released the first Mac Mini M1 as a service offering, which gives you the ability to spin up Big Sur natively on the fastest machine on the market, all for super cheap! If you're looking to play around with the Mac Mini or use it in production, this I'd definitely check it out - or at least watch their beautifully Parisian launch video!
Benjamin B.
🎈
Software engineer & tech lover.
This is the native M1 experience. It comes with a good deal of bandwidth so the remote desktop is buttery smooth. But above everything it's super cheap, like 0.10€/hr, compared to what aws charges ($1.083/hr). Let's hope they restock soon!
