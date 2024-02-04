Products
Apple Pkl
Apple Pkl
Configuration that is programmable, scalable, and safe
An open source configuration programming language from Apple with bindings for Swift, Go, Kotlin and Java.
Launched in
Open Source
GitHub
Apple
+1 by
Apple Pkl
About this launch
Apple Pkl
Configuration that is programmable, scalable, and safe
Apple Pkl by
Apple Pkl
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Open Source
,
GitHub
,
Apple
. Made by
Daniel Chao
. Featured on February 5th, 2024.
Apple Pkl
is not rated yet. This is Apple Pkl's first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
