Apple MLX

An array framework for machine learning on Apple silicon

An open source library for “large-scale deep learning models” running on the public cloud and a framework for machine learning on Apple silicon.

It can be used to train or fine tune transformer language models on Apple hardware.
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
Featured on December 12th, 2023.
