Home
Product
Apple dev docs translation & enhancer
This extension for Apple dev docs, It's: 1. Instant translation 2. bilingual display mode 3. link previews just by hovering over them 4. customize the font size, and color of the bilingual content display. More features are in the works, stay tuned
Chrome Extensions
Apple
Development
Xheldon Cao
Chrome Extensions
Apple
Development
Xheldon Cao
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Apple Dev Docs Translation & Enhancer's first launch.