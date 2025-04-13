Subscribe
Apple dev docs translation & enhancer
This extension for Apple dev docs, It's: 1. Instant translation 2. bilingual display mode 3. link previews just by hovering over them 4. customize the font size, and color of the bilingual content display. More features are in the works, stay tuned
Launch tags:
Chrome ExtensionsAppleDevelopment

was hunted by
Xheldon Cao
in Chrome Extensions, Apple, Development. Made by
Xheldon Cao
. Featured on April 14th, 2025.
