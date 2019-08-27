Deals
Apple Card Skin by dBrand
A skin to protect your Apple Card
Tech
How can you flex your titanium credit card if it's covered by an Apple Card skin, you ask? There's only one material that's more premium than titanium, and that's 3M vinyl.
Featured
an hour ago
Apple warns you may permanently discolor your Apple Card if it's stored in leather
Apple's new Goldman Sachs-backed credit card launched to all US iPhone users just yesterday, and now we're learning all sorts of fun facts about the physical, titanium card the company is shipping to likely thousands of users at this very moment. Namely, that it can be easily damaged.
DBrand's latest vinyl skins give Apple Card new colors and designs
Apple Card, the credit card introduced by Apple in March and only recently launched to the public in the United States, is offered with a solid light silver background. Users who don't appreciate that clean, minimalist aesthetic - and who care enough about the appearance of their card to change it - can upgrade the design using an Apple Card skin from DBrand.
Discussion
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
This is pretty funny, Tim cook issues a warning about leather damaging the card and boom dbrand is here to solve the problem
an hour ago
