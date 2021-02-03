Apple Business Chat for LiveChat

discussion
Szymon Biegas
Maker
Hello ProductHunt! We know that it’s crucial for the companies to be where the customers are. You probably want to enable them to contact your business easily as they would with friends. Let Apple users connect with you in that way! Give them a dedicated messaging channel for quicker support and an exceptional shopping experience. All your business needs are LiveChat and integration with Apple Business Chat! ✔️Encourage self-service with list List Picker - you can give your customers a list of options to choose from. 🗓️ Schedule appointments - display available time slots. Users see if there are conflicting appointments in their Calendar. 🔘 Integrate chat buttons into iOS apps - send links that allow users to open other apps. 💳 Accept payments with Apple Pay - give an option to quickly and securely pay with their method of choice. 🆔 Verify identity - use secure authentication for interaction. 📲 Chat across Apple devices - read and reply to messages on any Apple device. 💬Decrease the number of calls by implementing Chat Suggest - let your customers get quick answers with the chat option. Add more touchpoints, increase customer satisfaction and improve sales!
