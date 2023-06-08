Products
Home
→
Product
→
AppLanding
AppLanding
Minimalist landing page builder for mobile app
Follow the form, add title, description, logo and screenshot, choose your background color, preview the result, and export your landing page as a .zip I needed a landing page for share my mobile app on social media, so I made this.
Social Media
Marketing
AppLanding
About this launch
AppLanding
Minimalist landing page builder for mobile app
AppLanding by
AppLanding
was hunted by
Damien Rey
Social Media
Marketing
Damien Rey
. Featured on June 9th, 2023.
AppLanding
is not rated yet. This is AppLanding's first launch.
