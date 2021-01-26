discussion
Mogens Egeskov-Madsen
Maker
Hey Producthunt! I’ve designed over 400 custom app icons and build an iOS app, that helps you set them up on your homescreen. The app icons are only available in this app. Setting up the icons is extremely fast compared to using the Shortcuts app. How it works: In the app you just choose which theme you would like. Then it will download a profile config which will add the app icons to your homescreen. All third party apps like Snapchat, Instagram etc. all open directly with no redirect! How to remove the icons: With a profile config, it’s possible to remove all custom icons at once by going to Settings/General/Profiles and removing the profile. Updates: I will be adding more and more icons and themes over time. The app is a one time payment of $4.99, and all updates are free!
