IMDb for podcast guests

Imagine a site that lists every podcast appearance of your favorite people so you don't have to subscribe to endless shows on countless apps. The goal is to mirror the "IMDb Filmography section" (which is really just an up-to-date list) for podcast guests.
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm KP, a 4x no-code maker, a product geek and a practitioner of the concept of learning by doing. First off, shout out to @bentossell 👊 for hunting this! Today, I'm thrilled to introduce to you my latest creation "appearedon.com" that was born out of a personal itch with podcasts.As a podcast lover, I have noticed that there's a tremendous rise in the number of new shows coming out daily. Due to this phenomenon, it has become very noisy out there with over 80,0000 podcasts distributed over at least 7 different apps/players. (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Stitcher etc)The problem I kept running into was NOT being able to find out if my favorite speaker (let's say Naval or Nir Eyal) was on a new episode somewhere. I would have to wait for him/her to post on their social media feed to learn about their appearance on a show. The other option was to subscribe to countless shows and hope they "appear" on my selection. I saw the gap for a simple site that is focussed more on the interesting people and less on subscribing to shows/episodes. The closest example I had in mind was the "Filmography section" of an actor listed on IMDb. This seemed like a fun experiment so I built it using a set of no-code tools.The result is what you are seeing today, appearedon.com, a site where you can follow all the appearances of your favorite podcast guests.I ran into quite a few obstacles as I was doing this in a no-code way. It took me so many tedious steps to get to the first version (I posted my entire process here ) and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this to you!The first version has only a limited set of guests which is essentially people I follow/listen to frequently on my podcasts. Feel free to add your favorite guest recommendation and I would be happy to bring his/her profile if it attracts enough interest. Here's the link to where you can add a new guest. Thank you for checking this out & hope you'll find some value as you browse around. Would love to hear your feedback/comments about the site, my process or even no-code in general! ❤️🙏
