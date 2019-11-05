Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
KP
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm KP, a 4x no-code maker, a product geek and a practitioner of the concept of learning by doing. First off, shout out to @bentossell 👊 for hunting this! Today, I'm thrilled to introduce to you my latest creation "appearedon.com" that was born out of a personal itch with podcasts.As a podcast lover, I have noticed that there's a tremendous rise in the number of new shows coming out daily. Due to this phenomenon, it has become very noisy out there with over 80,0000 podcasts distributed over at least 7 different apps/players. (Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Stitcher etc)The problem I kept running into was NOT being able to find out if my favorite speaker (let's say Naval or Nir Eyal) was on a new episode somewhere. I would have to wait for him/her to post on their social media feed to learn about their appearance on a show. The other option was to subscribe to countless shows and hope they "appear" on my selection. I saw the gap for a simple site that is focussed more on the interesting people and less on subscribing to shows/episodes. The closest example I had in mind was the "Filmography section" of an actor listed on IMDb. This seemed like a fun experiment so I built it using a set of no-code tools.The result is what you are seeing today, appearedon.com, a site where you can follow all the appearances of your favorite podcast guests.I ran into quite a few obstacles as I was doing this in a no-code way. It took me so many tedious steps to get to the first version (I posted my entire process here ) and I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this to you!The first version has only a limited set of guests which is essentially people I follow/listen to frequently on my podcasts. Feel free to add your favorite guest recommendation and I would be happy to bring his/her profile if it attracts enough interest. Here's the link to where you can add a new guest. Thank you for checking this out & hope you'll find some value as you browse around. Would love to hear your feedback/comments about the site, my process or even no-code in general! ❤️🙏
UpvoteShare