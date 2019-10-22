Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Akim Kasabulatov
Maker
👏 Hey, hunters! Today we are glad to introduce our A/B tests tool called AppConversion. We were obliged to run conversion tests for apps, but all products were super expensive for us. So we decided to build our product with acceptable pricing. Right now, we are in free early access and inviting users step by step. Features: * Unlimited combinations, you can test everything you need: icon, screens, title, subtitle, video, or description. * Acceptable pricing * Detailed Reports * API & Integrations Feel free to ask any questions here :)
Upvote (1)Share
Hey, looks great! Can you describe, please, what is the difference between your project and already created solutions? Or it's totally new?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Looks really interesting! Can't wait to try it :)
UpvoteShare