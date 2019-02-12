Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Appbase.io 2.0

Appbase.io 2.0

Search stack for building modern apps

get it

Appbase.io offers an open core search stack to build, deploy and manage production search apps.

Around the web
Appbase.io 2.0: Powering modern search apps - All things #datastreamsWe are super excited to announce the launch of Appbase.io 2.0, the open core search stack for building modern apps. Over the past four years of building appbase.io, we have realized that it takes so much more than a search engine to build and run search apps at scale.
All things #datastreamsSiddharth Kothari

Reviews

Caleb Del Begio
 

Discussion

Hunter
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth Kothari
Makers
Yash Joshi
Yash Joshi
Prince Raj
Prince Raj
kuldep saxena
kuldep saxena
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth Kothari
Deepak Grover
Deepak Grover
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth KothariMakerPro@siddharthlatest · Founder of Appbase Inc.
Hi everyone! We first (accidentally) launched on PH in 2015 with a realtime ElasticSearch service. Since then, we have had a lot of first-hand learnings about the pain points of building production-grade search apps. All DIY and hosted search solutions today don't solve some of the most core problems out there around development experience, deploying to production, security and understanding usage metrics and content gaps. We have ourselves built some of the leading open-source solutions to address these gaps and thanks in part to PH, have a thriving community using them today. (See https://github.com/appbaseio/dejavu and https://github.com/appbaseio/rea...) This 2.0 update brings together these individual pieces in one platform while still staying true to our open-source roots. We have added better security Excited to see what you guys build! You can read more here: https://medium.appbase.io/appbas....
Upvote (3)·
Pratyush Singh
Pratyush Singh@singhpratyush_ · Blockchain Engineer at HapRamp
A long time since I last touched upon appbase.io. Really glad to see how things are coming along for the product. I remember suggesting a feature to include Kibana (https://twitter.com/siddharthlat...) and when I checked it today, the platform supports it (haven't used it though) :D Kudos to the team. Keep up the good work!
Upvote (1)·
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth KothariMakerPro@siddharthlatest · Founder of Appbase Inc.
@singhpratyush_ Thanks Pratyush! Yes, it's possible to deploy Kibana now with Clusters - https://appbase.io/clusters/.
Upvote (1)·
Mircea Ricci Facalet
Mircea Ricci Facalet@mirceariccifaca
Looks great, it would be a solution I would use for test-flights before creating a large in-house system. 👏
Upvote (1)·
Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
What's new in this update?
Upvote ·
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth KothariMakerPro@siddharthlatest · Founder of Appbase Inc.
@aaronoleary This update has been some three years in the making :-). With 2.0, we've made big improvements in the following areas: * Time to build: It only takes an hour from signing up to adding your own search dataset and having a search prototype app ready. * Libraries: We now offer libraries for Javascript, React, VueJS, React Native, Android and Swift along with the REST APIs. * Analytics: We have built analytics to help our customers understand the ROI on their search. More details are over here: https://medium.appbase.io/appbas....
Upvote (3)·
Meet Zaveri
Meet Zaveri@meet_zaveri · Front end engineer
Great! Just a curious question, what library you have used for geo apps? Mpabox or google maps ? How does mapbox scale with your features so easily?
Upvote ·
Siddharth Kothari
Siddharth KothariMakerPro@siddharthlatest · Founder of Appbase Inc.
@meet_zaveri Google Maps, but we have also added support for Open Street Maps in the latest 3.0 release. @metagrover can expand on how we are supporting it.
Upvote (1)·
Deepak Grover
Deepak GroverMaker@metagrover · Software Engineer
@meet_zaveri We support Google Maps and OpenStreet Maps variant powered by leaflet. Underneath, both of these components have a parity of features w.r.t. to reactivemaps library. We extract data from ES and use respective maps API for map-related computations before rendering.
Upvote (1)·
Meet Zaveri
Meet Zaveri@meet_zaveri · Front end engineer
@metagrover Okay got it. Just wanted to know what's been used under the hood. I'll try openstreet maps as it looks stable.
Upvote ·