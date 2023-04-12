Products
Apparle

Apparle

The daily clothing cost guessing game.

Free
Embed
Guess the price of the daily featured clothing item in six tries or less! You start with two images and the game reveals more details about the item as you continue guessing. A new product from luxury, mid-tier, or more affordable brands is featured every day.
Launched in Fashion, Free Games, Games
Apparle
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Let me know how you like the gameplay and user interface! Are there any particular brands that you're interested in that you'd like to see featured in the game? Is there any additional feedback you'd have to make Apparle even better?"

The makers of Apparle
About this launch
0
reviews
9
followers
was hunted by
Avi Mamenko
in Fashion, Free Games, Games. Made by
Avi Mamenko
Featured on April 13th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Apparle's first launch.
