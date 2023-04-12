Guess the price of the daily featured clothing item in six tries or less! You start with two images and the game reveals more details about the item as you continue guessing. A new product from luxury, mid-tier, or more affordable brands is featured every day.
Grow traffic and awareness with packages starting at $1k
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Let me know how you like the gameplay and user interface! Are there any particular brands that you're interested in that you'd like to see featured in the game? Is there any additional feedback you'd have to make Apparle even better?"