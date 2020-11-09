discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ashish Yadav
MakerUX UI Design Manager
Hey folks, 👋🏾 I'm excited to announce the launch of App Store Inspiration. The idea came for this project while working on app store screenshots to go with our next app release. The process to find the connection between the landing pages, the app icons and the screenshots was time consuming and cumbersome. So, App Store Inspiration was born. Appstore inspiration is a handpicked collection of the best iOS app icons, landing pages, AI generated heatmaps and screenshots. It gets updated each and everyday. The website is being updated everyday and I'm going to launch App Store Screenshot and Landing Page templates soon. If you’ve any feedback for me about Appstore inspiration please feel free to reach out. Cheers!
Share