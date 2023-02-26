Products
App Icon Design Masterclass
App Icon Design Masterclass
Become a master iconist
With this collection of resources you get access to everything I've learned making icons the past 15 years— a combination of powerful templates, a 14-part video class, the iOS App Icon Book & more!
Design Tools
Education
Online Learning
App Icon Design Masterclass
About this launch
🪄 Become a Master Iconist
App Icon Design Masterclass
Michael Flarup
Design Tools
Education
Online Learning
Michael Flarup
. Featured on February 27th, 2023.
App Icon Design Masterclass
is not rated yet. This is App Icon Design Masterclass's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#26
Week rank
#28
