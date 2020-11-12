discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ugur Erdal
MakerCo Founder of Himself
Hey Product Hunt! I am super excited to launch appdigger.co today! AppDigger 🔨 a platform that helps you get country basis information from an app. Why we build AppDigger? 🤔 Getting information regarding ranking is always a problem. Also, tracking a competition app for understanding pricing, language, or region strategy is another headache. The region changing from the AppStore to get information from other regions/country is an annoying circumstance. But now you have a tool! 🎉 Just type the app or app publisher name to the search click the app from the result and select the target region/country or select as continents AppDigger will get impressive data from selected countries/regions. You will see the following information from the selected country; Rating, Reviews, App Prices, In-App Prices, Localize Title, Localized Sub Title, Localized Description, Editor Choice, Previews, etc. The most demanding feature is Ranking information! 👌 Just imagine you can see all ranging information for 85 different countries, AppDigger allows you to do that, regarding this data you can find out how much popular is the app. Also, you can decide on the growth strategy. Notices: This version is the first version of appdigger.co still working on new incoming features. With the first version, AppDigger only allows IOS apps, working for google play store app implementation. For the first release, we have unlocked 17 different countries. Feel free to reach me out to ask or enhance production. Looking forward to hearing news from you! 😍
Share
Very promising tool! Getting information from different countries/regions was a headache to me. It is great to have App Digger. Highly recommended!
Congrats on the launch! You did an amazing job there! It is really helpful for indie mobile developers 👌
@mustafa_buyukcelebi Thank you!