Mick
How is it different to a regular plant pot?
Love this product! Grew my first plant using it 🌱 I tried killing it several times, but it always came back with a little water and sunshine ... until the last time, but at least it had something harvestable by then!
I have been growing for years and I got frustrated at all these other companies charging 100nds of dollars to grow a weed. aPotforPot is designed to empower people to grow this amazing plant and enable them to consume clean healthy cannabis for practically free.
@mari_lee no it would work for almost any plant, they are overcharging I would say. You can get a basic sunshine 4 mix bag of soil or even go fully organic "super soil" which has all the nutrients you need, and perlite is typically in all mixes. I am not sure why they include the small ceramic pot, you could use the 5 gallon pot once germinated for its entire life span of vege and flower. You would of course yield more as well with the bigger medium. They also include trimming scissors, but anyone looking to do this can save money with very little research and a trip to alsip or any gardening store.
@mari_lee @justin_chandler2 Exactly why I would say they are not overcharging. Looks like the kits include fabric pots. They breathe better than ceramic. Also, I see a cheaper version that doesn't include the scissors. Unless you are running a commercial grow: researching online, going to the store, trial, and error take way too much time. I've been around plenty of failed grows. Wish this was around years ago. Definitely will work for almost any plant, but ideal for fruit bearing plants that need a lot of nutrients. CC tomatoes. Happy growing.
@justin_chandler2 To address a couple of your points. - We use the smaller pot to get your seeds started. Autoflowering cannabis can only be grown from seeds and having a small pot make it a little more manageable until the plant has established itself. 5 Gallons is plenty of space for autoflowering cannabis to grow. - Our super soil contains between 5x to 10x of organic matter/nutrients than most commercially available soils. When making super soil at home it requires you purchasing a whole host of other ingredients to add to your base potting mix in the correct proportions. - We save our customers money by breaking down ingredients which they could otherwise only buy in bulk. Not to mention mixing soil is back-breaking work, and a lot of our customers are older citizens. - Also, our average customer harvests over 1 oz, and they can hit up to 8oz in perfect conditions. So everyone saves or makes money on the product. Regards Joshua
