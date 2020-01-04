Discussion
Nathan Langer
Maker
We have been working on Apollo since december 2019, it started off as a small project that we used internally to give myself and @runlock peace of mind while we were sleeping that any downtime would be tackled by Apollo giving us more time during the day to find and resolve the issue more effectively. We wanted to share this with you all. We have many more features planned and this is just the beginning of the product, we will be adding private status pages, teams, website speed analysis and much more as we continue to work on this product. We have opened Apollo to the public for the low price of $10 per month, users who get it at this price will be able to keep that price for life regardless of how many features we add on further down the line! Any feedback is appreciated.
