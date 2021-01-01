discussion
Olaf Kortüke
MakerSoftware Developer and Cloud Architect
Another expense tracker app. Why? Hi, I'm Olaf from Germany. In the past I tried a few expense trackers and Excel spreadsheet templates. With all apps or tools, the effort was far too high for me to enter the data as detailed as I want. They often look good and are superficially easy to use. In more detail, however, it gets more complicated when I e.g. want to enter a big weekend shopping. I don't just want to enter "Supermarket $100.80" or "Grocery $100.80". Because normally that's not just groceries. The expenses very likely fall into many individual categories such as groceries, household, drugstore, pet food, etc. In such a case a lot of manual work and split calculations with a calculator are necessary. And it is precisely this large amount of effort that has been the reason that I only managed to use an expense tracker for a few weeks, if at all. So I started building something on my own. I wanted an expense tracker app that automatically divides all individual items into the corresponding categories with as little effort as possible, e.g. apples into the fruit category, frozen pizza into prepared meals, and chocolate into sweets. The idea was born to automatically analyze a photo of the receipt using software. After a lot of trial and error, tinkering and programming, it worked quite well and was completely sufficient for me. Meanwhile I have over 5000 categories that are hierarchically divided. For example, for detergents, the full category is "Home & Garden > Household Supplies > Laundry Supplies > Laundry Detergent". This makes it possible to get a rough overview of the main categories as well as to see in detail what the money is being spent on. And this simply by taking a picture of the receipt. After some conversations and discussions with people who also track or want to track their expenses, new requirements and ideas came up that I personally do not need for my expense tracker. E.g. many also want to use it to manage their income, differentiate between fixed and variable costs and between necessary and unnecessary expenses, create budgets and savings plans, and much more. This led me to further develop my little app. Now apocha's goal is to become the simplest, smartest and most useful expense tracker and financial management tool ever. Of course, there's some work in the beginning, especially if you are among the first users in the US. apocha's recognition and categorization model works very well for receipts from Germany and Austria, but today is quite untrained for receipts from US merchants (I simply haven't had enough receipts to train the recognition model.). But this will vastly improve during the next weeks. Currently apocha uses a generic receipt recognition model and is not able to automatically categorize all the line items. If you want to try it, you could take a picture of a receipt, edit the item categories, and then take a picture of another (or the same) receipt. As soon as apocha has learned an expense category for a specific item, you will not have to edit the category again. Of course, editing the item categories will also help other users. And other users will help you. Plans for 2021 include budgeting, support for stocks and crypto currencies, product warnings, intelligently prefilled shopping lists, and much more. So, try it, use the free Standard plan or, even better, subscribe to a Plus or Premium plan to support further development of my app. :-) In any case, please let me know what you think. Thanks in advance and a happy new year 2021. Olaf
