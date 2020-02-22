Aplace
Restaurant discovery based on chefs' recommendations
Hi PH community, Co-founder of Aplace here. Like many of you, I’m passionate about great food and travel and absolutely sure that life is too short for mediocre experiences. The modern food scene is huge and it’s just getting bigger – so how to decide where to dine out? I spent lots of time creating my own lists, talking to people and analyzing numerous sources of recommendations – and couldn’t find a trustworthy one. So we decided to build Aplace with my co-founders Slava and Andrew. Aplace is a restaurant discovery app based on chefs’ recommendations. Is the chef a good critic? Yes, because she has an advanced palate, eats out a lot, cares about justice in the industry as well as her own reputation, so would never recommend a mediocre place publicly. Chef’s recommendations are easy to relate to - if you like the chef’s own place, you will most likely appreciate her favorites. We’ve started testing this approach collaborating with top chefs in Singapore and the quality of collected recommendations proved it right. We’ve received a very positive feedback from the food enthusiast community and started expanding to San Francisco, Hong Kong is coming next. Currently, Aplace offers more than 800 recommended places for two cities and we’ve just released a personalized recommendation feature. We would greatly appreciate your feedback on the idea and our app.
Congratulations Yuliya & Aplace team for the launch! This is amazing to see collaborating with Top Chef Singapore. Love the list of recommendations.
Thanks a lot @fajarsiddiq! Happy that you loved recommendations, they can be very personal with our new recommender feature - would love to have your feedback on that too 🙏
