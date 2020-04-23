Discussion
Ardian Bahtiarsyah
Hi Product Hunters, this is me again, Ardian from Apisentris. 👋🏻 About a year ago I bootstrapped and launched this side project on PH. Then got first paying user from here too, yay! Thanks to PH for this awesome community 😉. Today I'd like to relaunch Apisentris with many improvements and new features based on our user requests. Here are the key features in today launch (in the nutshell): - It supports MySQL, also - Now Apisentris supports MongoDB - Now Apisentris supports PostgreSQL - Now Apisentris supports Google BigQuery - Multiple database connections is now available, you can create APIs from different databases in one account - Custom query is now possible as well - Built-in user authentication API with JSON Web Token (JWT) that you love - Some more built-in API endpoints, check out the doc here: That's the point ☝🏻. Now it is your turn to convert your databases to RESTful API! No coding required, no server configuration involved, it is just scientific magic! 👨🏻🔬 Thank you! Psstt... I like discount very much, so I put this special PH promotional code here (20% off on any plan, valid only for 24 hours) 🎫 launch-ph20 *** Special thanks to all my maker buddies @ RamadanMakers community
