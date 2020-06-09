Discussion
Hey Product Hunt and thanks to @katmanalac for hunting us! Jan, Jakub and the Apify team here, it’s great to be back! We’ve come a long way since we first launched here as Apifier in 2015. We’ve grown from two guys in a small house in Mountain View into a company of 30 amazing people on a mission to make the web more programmable. And as our product has changed completely since the first launch, it’s about time we brought Apify to you again. Apify is a web scraping and robotic process automation (RPA) platform that lets you extract structured data from any website and automate any workflow on the web. Apify can help eliminate time-consuming and repetitive tasks that you or your employees perform manually in a web browser. Further, it can help you get the data you need to improve your products, marketing, sales, and business decisions. Here’s what you can do with Apify: 🔍 Browse ready-made web scraping and web RPA tools published by our community and use them in your projects in just a few clicks. ➡️ https://apify.com/store 🧑🏿💻 Haven’t found the right tool? If you’re a developer, you can build your own scrapers, crawlers, or robots using our popular open-source SDK and extensive documentation. ➡️ https://sdk.apify.com/ 🛒 Alternatively, you can order an affordable turn-key web scraping or RPA solution from certified external developers. Simply submit your project and wait for the offers to roll in. ➡️ https://apify.com/marketplace 🏢 You can also request a complete end-to-end solution for any scale from Apify experts and partners. ➡️ https://apify.com/enterprise We’d love to get your feedback and we’ll be around to answer any questions! As a thank you, we’ve prepared a special offer - a 20% discount for the first 6 months. To avail of this offer, enter the following promo code when subscribing: PRODUCT_HUNT_SPECIAL
