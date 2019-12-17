Discussion
Jeannin Timothée
Maker
Hi hunters! I'm Timothée Jeannin the founder of ApiFlash, and I finally got the courage to publish on product hunt! Almost 1.5 years after it initially went live ... It’s a screenshot API built with simplicity in mind. Just make an HTTP request and get a screenshot back. Using the appropriate parameters, you can control anything you would expect from a screenshot API. Full page screenshots, viewport size, scale factor, CSS & JS injection, IP geolocation, HTML extraction, custom headers & cookies, output format, … By default, ApiFlash automatically wait for the page to be loaded, but there are also options to control the capture timing. I've been working on this for a few years now and we're starting to get traction! It's a niche product that solves a few very customer specific use cases. Most of our clients initially had an in house solution before realising how painful it can be to build production systems around Chrome. Let me know what you think, feedback is well appreciated! Timothée Jeannin
Looks good! Nice work :)
Maker
@baptiste_arnaud Thank you!
Maker