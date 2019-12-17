Log In
A simple screenshot API to automate URL to image conversion.

ApiFlash allows you to capture pixel perfect screenshots at scale with a simple to use API. It's built on top of Chrome and AWS Lambda to ensure scalability, stability and cost effectiveness. It has everything you would expect from a polished screenshot API.
I built a screenshot API and some guy was mining cryptocurrencies with it.Hey folks, just wanted to share this story. Yes, I could have been better prepared for what happened, I know. :) This morning when I opened up my inbox, I had around 150 alert emails from the the logging tool I use. I immediately though I must have pushed a nasty bug to production and started investigating.
Hi hunters! I'm Timothée Jeannin the founder of ApiFlash, and I finally got the courage to publish on product hunt! Almost 1.5 years after it initially went live ... It’s a screenshot API built with simplicity in mind. Just make an HTTP request and get a screenshot back. Using the appropriate parameters, you can control anything you would expect from a screenshot API. Full page screenshots, viewport size, scale factor, CSS & JS injection, IP geolocation, HTML extraction, custom headers & cookies, output format, … By default, ApiFlash automatically wait for the page to be loaded, but there are also options to control the capture timing. I've been working on this for a few years now and we're starting to get traction! It's a niche product that solves a few very customer specific use cases. Most of our clients initially had an in house solution before realising how painful it can be to build production systems around Chrome. Let me know what you think, feedback is well appreciated! Timothée Jeannin
Looks good! Nice work :)
Nice features and pretty efficient. Good work!
@hjeannin Thank you very much! Let me know if you think you have some other features in mind!
