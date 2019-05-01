Monitoring for your website or API with realtime insights & get alerts via email, Slack, SMS, WebHook when it is down. Including: Status Pages, SSL monitoring, Open API, Global Latency verification, Application Grouping and consolidated dashboard
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Alex LobanovMaker@alex_lobanov · 23yo Indie Maker & Xamarin Developer ⚡🚀
Hey Product Hunters! 👋 I'm Alex, a 23yo developer from Belarus and I'm very excited to launch the ApiChecker - the side project that was built in evenings/at weekends after normal 9-5 work😉! This is my first side project ever 💪 and I hope not the last one 🙂 ApiChecker is currently targets individuals and startups for API or WebSite monitoring and should cover all basic needs. Here's a list of main features that should help you to monitor your services: - 🏷Uptime and Performance monitoring - 🚨 Slack, Email, SMS, WebHook alerts for you and your team - 🌏 Using different locations around the globe for monitoring - 🙅♀️No false positive alerts, all failures get verified few times from different servers/datacenters for prevent any false positive events. - 🔐 SSL certificate monitoring (by default, for every HTTPS monitor) - 💻 Customizable Status Pages. (you even can just use iframe widget). Demo here: https://status.apichecker.com - 📦 Grouping by Applications. So you can monitor more than one application and see insights for every app separately - 🛠Open API (based on GraphQL) for every user. With API's for stop monitoring during releases or deployments of your service. - 📱PWA support - so it's totally mobile friendly, you even can install ApiChecker on your mobile directly from dashboard. PH LAUNCH SPECIAL 25% off on our Basic and Business plan using coupon code PRODUCTHUNT at checkout (for both monthly and yearly plans)😼 Let me know what do you think about this product. And please feel free to ask any questions that you may have 🧐
Upvote (1)Share·