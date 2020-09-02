discussion
Sanket Sahu
Makerapibeats • BuilderX • GeekyAnts
Hello everyone! apibeats came out of an everyday problem at GeekyAnts, the problem in the front-end and the back-end teams when an API changes it's response format or breaks sometimes. There was no communication channel that resulted in an unwelcolmed overhead. Today, we are super excited to announce apibeats which can monitor your APIs and notify you on Slack and Email if anything changes. With apibeats, you will: • Be notified on Slack & Email about the changes in your APIs. • Have a history of all diffs in an easy-to-read timeline. • Import your existing collections from Postman in a single click. • Be able to watch and test endpoints and know uptime and downtime of your APIs. We would love it if you try apibeats and we're excited to hear back from you. Let us know your feedback through the comments below. It will help us shape this product in the future. It's free… for now.
@sanketsahu loved the idea and UI/UX 🚀🎉
@vinaysharma1412 Thanks, Vinay! It's only the beginning.
@greedy_reader If I have an internal and a client workspace. Can I add it to both?
@plaban_j_rajkhowa You can add only one slack workspace at the moment. You can add multiple slack channels within that workspace (including private and public channels). Supporting multiple workspaces is in our roadmap. Hopefully, you will get it soon.
@greedy_reader Thanks!
