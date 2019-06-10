Reviews
Ana Kravitz
Hi Product Hunters! I'm Ana, a freelance analytics consultant. I made this add-on after receiving a lot of client requests for spreadsheets and dashboards displaying data from platforms like Shopify, Mailchimp, Harvest, VWO, etc. This usually meant searching for an existing integration, and, if none existed (this was usually the case), either manually exporting out data or writing a custom script to extract data from the platform APIs. Only then could I start my work! The API Connector greatly accelerates and simplifies the process of getting API data into Sheets. There's no code required, just enter the API URL and credentials to import API data to Sheets. It's free for unlimited requests (with an upgrade option available for automated scheduling). I know spreadsheet users are super creative, so I'm excited to see what people do with this. There have been 140+ installations since I released it last week, and I have a lot of ideas for future development. Looking forward to your feedback.
