Apex Legends

A free, squad-based battle royale

Master an ever-growing roster of diverse legends, deep tactical squad play, and bold new innovations that level-up the Battle Royale experience—all within a rugged world where anything goes. Welcome to the next evolution of Battle Royale.

"The world thinks we're making Titanfall 3 and we're not - this is what we're making."Surprise! It's now official: Respawn's been quietly working on a free-to-play, first person shooter battle royale called Apex Legends - and it's already available for players to download. Although many of the game's details have been splashed across the internet, there's still plenty here to discuss: including how the game actually plays, monetisation, and what this means for the Titanfall franchise.
Eurogamer.net
Apex Legends year 1 roadmap includes Battle Passes, new Legends and moreApex Legends appears to have hit the ground running: Respawn&apos;s Titanfall universe battle royale has already amassed one million unique players within 24 hours of launching. But amid the excitement, EA and Respawn has also quietly spelled out the game&apos;s year one roadmap in it&apos;s deep dive trailer: see the roadmap below.For those averse to reading images: four Battle Passes will launch throughout 2019: in March, June, September and December.
pcgamer

Reviews

Saucy
 
Helpful
  Saucy
    SaucySaucy
    Pros: 

    Nothing.

    Cons: 

    Ripoff of Blackout and Fortnite. This game is doo doo and complete ass.

    I LOVE Call of Duty and have been there since the beginning. Love Fortnite as well. Call of Duty will most likely be suing because they will lose a lot of players to a shit game that doesn't deserve a playerbase. Do I want to see the COD community crumble? Hell no. The big streamers that just a week ago said "Blackout is litttt" will now say "This is litttt, Blackout sucks" because they're being paid to promote games. Their fans will run along with it and COD will get screwed. It's bullshit. I hope this game dies, and they get sued quickly by COD and possibly Fortnite.

    Saucy has never used this product.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
Jake Crump
This game launched totally out of the blue last night. It's so rare to see a full game get announced and launched at the same time, but it's always super fun. So far, it seems like a mix between Fortnite and Overwatch. If you like hero shooters, battle royales, or Titanfall (this game's made by the developers of the Titanfall games) I'd definitely recommend trying this out. It's free for PS4, XBONE, and PC.
