"The world thinks we're making Titanfall 3 and we're not - this is what we're making."

Surprise! It's now official: Respawn's been quietly working on a free-to-play, first person shooter battle royale called Apex Legends - and it's already available for players to download. Although many of the game's details have been splashed across the internet, there's still plenty here to discuss: including how the game actually plays, monetisation, and what this means for the Titanfall franchise.