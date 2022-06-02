Products
Ape Academy
Ape Academy
A Web3 Peer Learning Platform for Pythonistas
Visit
Free
Ape Academy is a project-based learning platform for building in Web3 using Ape Framework. ✨KEY FEATURES✨ 🛠Step-by-Step Tutorials in 🐍 Vyper & Python 🎥High Quality Video Content 🖼Show off with Ape Showcase 🦍Learn alongside the Ape Community
Developer Tools
Web3
Online Learning
Ape Academy
About this launch
Ape Academy
Melissa Henderson
Developer Tools
Web3
Online Learning
Melissa Henderson
Evan Blank
Alex Gonzalez
. Featured on June 3rd, 2022.
Ape Academy
is not rated yet. This is Ape Academy's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#47
