The Aorus 15P is a light gaming laptop designed for esports pros Gigabyte has announced the Aorus 15P, a portable laptop tailored to professional gaming. It's available now on Gigabyte's online store, starting at $1,599.99. The company says it worked with esports teams, including G2 Esports, to design the new laptop. It weighs 4.4 pounds (2kg) - which is portable so far as gaming laptops go - and it's 0.9 inches thick.