Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsDeveloper toolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → anywell workplace experience platform
anywell workplace experience platform

anywell workplace experience platform

Manage hybrid work facilities, teams, & employee experience

Free
Embed
anywell offers office utilization, workspace booking, and team collaboration using existing tools. anywell eliminates office ghost towns, drives employees to meet at the office, and gives leadership an accurate picture of the reality of hybrid work.
Launched in
Productivity
Operations
Human Resources
 by
anywell
Grafbase
Grafbase
Ad
Unify the data layer with GraphQL
About this launch
anywell
anywellManage hybrid work facilities, teams, & employee experience
0
reviews
18
followers
anywell workplace experience platform by
anywell
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in Productivity, Operations, Human Resources. Made by
Gadi Royz
,
Michal Marmorstein
,
Gal Ofir
and
Tomer Sharon
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
anywell
is not rated yet. This is anywell's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-