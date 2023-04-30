Products
anywell workplace experience platform
anywell workplace experience platform
Manage hybrid work facilities, teams, & employee experience
anywell offers office utilization, workspace booking, and team collaboration using existing tools. anywell eliminates office ghost towns, drives employees to meet at the office, and gives leadership an accurate picture of the reality of hybrid work.
Launched in
Productivity
Operations
Human Resources
by
anywell
About this launch
anywell
Manage hybrid work facilities, teams, & employee experience
anywell workplace experience platform by
anywell
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Operations
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Gadi Royz
,
Michal Marmorstein
,
Gal Ofir
and
Tomer Sharon
. Featured on May 4th, 2023.
anywell
is not rated yet. This is anywell's first launch.
Upvotes
19
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
