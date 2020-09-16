Anyplace Perks 1.0
Global perks for digital nomads 🎒🌍
Satoru Steve Naito
MakerCo-founder & CEO of Anyplace
Hey Product Hunt, Anyplace co-founder here. We unveiled our core-product, Anyplace, a nomad housing marketplace, on Product Hunt last month. Now, we’re excited to launch our new feature, Anyplace Lifestyle Perks. We have been working on removing obstacles to make it really simple for anyone to enjoy a digital nomadic lifestyle, anywhere in the world. Personally, as a digital nomad, I found it frustrating to research local services such as co-working spaces, gyms, and laundry every time I moved to a new location. It's time consuming and I don't always know which ones to choose, since I'm not familiar with the area. We came up with an idea to curate the best local services catered to digital nomads so they can start their new life easier in their next city. With Anyplace Lifestyle Perks, we’re partnering with service providers around the globe and offering exclusive discounts to Anyplace users on storage options, health and wellness classes, laundry services, coworking, remote insurance, food delivery, and even furniture rental for those who want to set up a unique living and work environment. We’ll continue to add more partners in cities across the globe to make your nomadic lifestyle hassle-free. Asking: - Please let us know what perks you want us to add. Feel free to leave comments on this thread. - Are you a digital nomad? Please help us by taking this survey. We’ll give you a $50 Anyplace credit as a gesture of our appreciation 🙏 https://bit.ly/2XFKk9L We’ll continue working hard to make a nomadic lifestyle easier. Thank you for letting us share this new step in our journey with the Product Hunt community. Steve Co-founder, Anyplace
