Anyplace Nomad Affiliate Program

Satoru Steve Naito
Maker
Co-founder & CEO of Anyplace
Hey Product Hunt, We’re excited to announce an affiliate program tailored for nomads. Through this program, you can earn money while promoting the digital nomad lifestyle. With so many blog posts, videos, and other content out there about the nomadic lifestyle, we wanted to provide a new way to monetize it without skimping on your creativity or being over promotional. Our aim is to make it easier for people to live a nomadic life, so we've launched an affiliate program specifically for nomads. Anyplace is a housing marketplace that offers 30+ day stays in co-living spaces, furnished apartments, and extended-stay hotels across 46+ countries and 294 cities. Weave in your affiliate link to promote our monthly housing options and earn for every sale. https://www.anyplace.com We payout 5% commissions with a 90-day cookie — and with an average stay at $1,250, you could earn $62.50 per referral. You could earn hundreds from a single link. Here’s how it works: 1. Apply here and follow the affiliate sign up process. https://anyplace.leaddyno.com 2. Create content, use your affiliate link, and share it with your audience. 3. Follow your progress in the dashboard and get paid monthly. Due to the remote work movement, many people have started to live a nomadic lifestyle. I believe that in the future even more people will combine work + travel, and the number of digital nomads will grow exponentially. Let's inspire people together—join our affiliate program and begin earning simply by sharing your love of travel. Steve Co-founder, Anyplace
Make the nomadic life better. Thanks🌠
@shun_yamada Thanks, Shun! We do our best every day to make nomadic life style easy.
That looks really impressive, congrats!
@mockusdiane3 Thanks, Jordan!
This is going to be one of the options for nomads to make a living while traveling. Great job 🏆
Interested! How can I participate in this program?
@saalex @satoruitter Thanks
Congrats on the launch from a huge fan of Anyplace!!
Thanks for your support!