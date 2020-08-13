Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Alex Furman
Maker
Hey guys! AnyForm solves a simple but painful problem: Many form/survey platforms don't let you add custom branding and vanity URLs. For example, Google Forms is great for lead capture and surveys, but you're stuck with a default skin and docs.google.com/xyz URL, both of which look unprofessional and off-brand. I started off building a small tool to add custom CSS to my Google Forms, but then I ran into the same problem with Airtable forms. I noticed similar problems with other popular form/survey platforms. So, I built AnyForm as a way to put any form/survey at a custom domain and add custom branding! Here's what it does: - Make any public form/survey available at your own custom domain (SomeFormPlatform.com/UglyURL —> yoursite.com) ✅ - Add custom branding (i.e. your company's logo) to your forms/surveys ✅ - Supports all major form platforms (Airtable forms, Google Forms, Jotform, etc.) ✅ Thanks to AnyForm, I now send my customers branded forms like https://start.anyform.co/shrY1K4... instead of https://airtable.com/shrY1K4H57m.... In fact, you can actually sign up for AnyForm at that link! Enjoy and feel free to ask questions! 😎
