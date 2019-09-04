Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → AnyDrop

AnyDrop

A rapid content processor in your mac menu bar

AnyDrop is your all-in-one menubar toolkit. It helps you easily and smartly translate, convert text, process images and files... All you need to do is simply Drag & Drop.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
iTodd
iTodd
Maker
Hello there, I am Todd, the founder of a development studio YUAN JOY. We love Mac, we love productivity, but we hate buying and installing a bunch of content conversion apps which you're not sure how many times you're going to use in the future. AnyDrop would like to be your content conversion manager, help you convert daily work content quietly and efficiently with Drag & Drop, or even shortcut keys. AnyDrop is our first macOS product, we'd love to hear your advice and suggestions. Hope it helps. : )
UpvoteShare