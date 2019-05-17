Bring your characters to life and design your perfect custom tabletop miniatures with over two trillion combinations of races, weapons, items and outfits to choose from! Get started in seconds with no sign up required - anvl.co 🎲
Anvl Custom Miniatures - V1 ReleasedAfter over a year of development and user testing, we're super excited to announce the official launch of Anvl Custom Miniatures 🎉 Anvl Minis - Anvl.co Anvl Custom Miniatures is an easy to use web and mobile app that allows you to bring your characters to life and create your one of a kind custom miniatures using a huge selection of high quality content.
- Variety of options. - Intuitive user interface.
- It could use some more sci-fi themed content
If you are someone, like me, who spends a lot of time customizing your game character in RPG's you will definitely appreciate this app. With Anvl you no longer need any 3d modelling skills to design your custom miniatures for 3d printing. Their app is full of different combinations and they are good listeners and happy to take on new content suggestions! Awesome product!Ahmed Ali has used this product for one month.
I love the ability to have so many customization options. I can create the character I really want to represent
On 3G on mobile it's a bit slow
This is such a cool idea. Quite great all around. I'll get one to keep on my desk every day :)Cezar Grigore has used this product for one week.
Noah BrookeyMaker@noah_brookey · The Wizard
Hey Product Hunt! Noah here, Art Director at Anvl.co 👋 We're super excited to announce the official launch of Anvl Custom Miniatures 🎉 Anvl is a simple and easy to use web and mobile app that lets you take complete control over the design of your 3D printed custom miniatures. Once you're finished designing, you can download and 3D print at home, or our master craftsmen can immortalize your character in almost any material, from premium plastic to deluxe 14K gold! Here at Anvl our aim is to give tabletop gamers the ability to break away from the stale selection of premade tabletop figurines. You can now truly control your character’s destiny and design your own custom minis that accurately reflect your creative vision. Gone are the days of searching endlessly for the perfect tabletop figurine to represent your character - now the only limits are your imagination! ✅ Design your one of a kind character ✅ Get started with no sign up required ✅ Available in 8 high quality materials ✅ Super fun to collect, paint and play with ✅ Compatible with your favorite tabletop games Create your custom miniature today - https://anvl.co Protip: Use code 'ANVL10' at checkout for a discount on your first order 😃 Be sure to follow us on Facebook for updates as we're adding exciting new content daily! https://www.facebook.com/AnvlMinis/ ⚒ Thanks for reading!
Andrei Crisan@andrei_crisan
Great product. Bery easily customisable and a very intuitive UI
Noah BrookeyMaker@noah_brookey · The Wizard
@andrei_crisan Thank you for the kind words!
