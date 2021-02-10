discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Ben Ogle
Maker
CTO at Anvil
Hi Makers! I'm Ben, co-founder and CTO at Anvil. Today, we're announcing a complete PDF API to make it easy for developers to work with PDFs. 😩 The PDF problem Paperwork and PDFs are the primary bottlenecks restricting faster adoption of digital tools in every industry. When we started Anvil, we set out to build software that bridges the past and all of its entrenched paper processes to the future of online first, data-centric operations. On the surface, the solution appears simple. But in reality, paperwork processes are littered with nuances, exceptions, and business rules that add to the complexity of any product built to address these challenges. 💡 Anvil PDF API Over the last couple years, we have developed a deep knowledge of PDFs, how to create them, manipulate them, and electronically sign them. We also have an extensive library of tools that make interacting with PDFs extremely easy. Our PDF API includes the following endpoints: Etch PDF e-sign - An easy, flexible, embeddable and customizable e-signature GraphQL API. You can also fill out a PDF form and/or generate a new PDF to be included in the signature packet with one API call. PDF generation - An endpoint for creating PDFs from scratch. This endpoint supports markdown formatting and dynamic length tables. PDF filling - A simple solution to fill in existing PDF documents. Set up a template in minutes, then make a request to the unique template URL with data. 🏃 Getting started As developers, we want our developer experience to be an enjoyable one. To help you get started, we have * Comprehensive guides * A Postman collection * A live e-sign demo * An example e-sign repo * A node client * A couple of tutorials for common use cases: adding e-signatures to your app and generating an invoice. Our pricing is also built to scale with your needs as you only pay for the API requests you make. We don't charge monthly recurring fees. We hope you'll try the Anvil PDF API and get inspired to simplify paperwork processes in your industry. Let us know if you have any feedback or questions for us!
This is the pdf API I always wish existed. I love the documentation and GraphQL support. Amazing job, Ben and team!
simple automation for operational teams who tend get stuck with all the back end underlying paperwork process. This is huge!
I love how easy Anvil is to use, and how quick it is to build forms that aren't a pain in the A$$ or fraught with errors and kickbacks! Every paperwork process could benefit from Anvil, from home closings to student signup forms...so much potential for this! Super great use of tech to help developers build better user experiences!
