Anura
Anura
A full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie
Android
iPhone
+ 3
Anura is a general wellness app that uses your iPhone’s video camera to measure, track and record your resting heart rate and stress level based on the blood flow in your face.
Featured
30 minutes ago
Amazing app promises a full fitness checkup from a 30-second selfie | Digital Trends
Researchers at the University of Toronto have developed a mobile app that's able to gather vital health information about users with nothing more invasive than a 30-second selfie. Here's what it's able to predict, how it works, and when you'll be able to get your hands on it.
Blood pressure monitoring could be as simple as a selfie, Canadian researcher says | CBC News
Blood pressure monitoring and other health diagnostics could one day be as simple as taking a smartphone selfie, according to a Canadian researcher. But while a new study shows the technology's potential, privacy experts are urging caution around the collection of personal health data.
Discussion
No reviews yet
Simon Chapman
This looks great but not available in the UK / Ireland?
2 minutes ago
