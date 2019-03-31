The #1 AI-powered app to find love in your workplace.
AntTinder helps you find love in your team, on Gmail & Slack. Our groundbreaking AI engine helps you automate and scale workplace romances and see who is dating who.
Alex Ackermans | AntTinderMaker@alexanteater · Founder @ AntTinder, & avid vexilologist
Hi everyone! We're super proud to finally be releasing AntTinder for Slack & Gmail today after many years of development (we initially got started on this in 1997 with an MVP on a Newton PDA that allowed matching Tamagotchis to new owners!) and many, many, many pivots. We believe transparent teams are empowering, and with AntTinder we hope that we will be the tinder that lights the fire that helps teams be 1) more connected and 2) helps organizations scale & grow! Hope you like it (& try it!) , and please leave your comments below - we're always improving the product and love feedback and suggestions!
Also, I'd like to mention that even though we support Slack at the moment, we have big plans. We're working on integrations with Slack, HipChat, ChatGrape, Flowdock, Unison, Glip, Cotap, Lua, Hall, Fleep, Kato, Twoodo, Convo, Stackfield, Svyft, campfire, Pie, Imbox.me, Bitrix24, Huddle, Teamnote, IBM Verse, Confide, Moxtra, Teamwork, Circuit by Unify, Central Desktop, Wrike, Yammer, Jive, Honey, Facebook @ Work, TigerText, Skype, Incentive Corp, and mattermost which you should see soon.
